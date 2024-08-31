Kerala: IMD issues Orange alert in 7 districts

AMN/ WEB DESK

The IMD has issued Orange alert in seven districts of Kerala, indicating isolated very heavy rainfall.

The IMD said Orange alert will be in place in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. It has sounded yellow alert in five other districts.

In view of the alert, Idukki district authorities said the shutters of Pambla dam will be raised this afternoon, to release upto 1000 cumecs of water as a precautionary measure. People staying on the banks of river Periyar have been asked to remain alert. The dam’s catchment areas have been receiving heavy rains, following which water level is fast approaching the red alert level of 252 m. It has a full storage capacity of 253 m.