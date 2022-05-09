Bihar: BPSC cancels Combined Competitive Preliminary exam following question paper leak

AMN

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary examination conducted yesterday.

The decision was taken by the commission after the question paper went viral online. Taking cognizance of the BPSC Paper leak, it has cancelled the exam. The commission has ordered an enquiry into the leakage. New exam dates will be announced in due course of time.

BPSC Chairman RK Mahajan said the matter has been reported to the respective authorities and the Cyber Cell is looking into the matter now.

Bihar DGP SK Singhal said, Economic Offences Unit of the state government has been instructed to inquire paper leak of BPSC PT examination.