Bihar Assembly witnesses uproar over hooch tragedy in State; Death toll mounts to 85

Bihar assembly witnessed uproar over hooch tragedy in the state and compensation to the dependents of the deceased. As soon as the House assembled, opposition members raised slogans against chief minister Nitish Kumar and stormed into the well of the house.

Protesting BJP MLAs overturned table of reporters in the house. They were demanding the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

Question hour and calling attentions could not be taken up due to the noisy scene. Opposition leader Vijay Kumar Sinha demanded four lakh compensation to each of the dependents of the deceased. BJP also demanded judicial inquiry into hooch tragedy. Left parties, the coalition partners of Nitish Kumar led grand alliance left parties have also demanded compensation. In Bihar the death toll in hooch tragedy has gone up to 85.