Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections

AMN / PATNA

The third and final phase of assembly elections passed off peacefully amidst tight security arrangements in Bihar.

Voter turnout of 57.91 per cent was recorded in the third and final phase of Assembly Elections in Bihar for which polling was held today.

Maximum 62.55 percent voting was in Kishanganj district followed by 61.57 in Katihar district and 60.20 in Saharsa district. 56.02 percent voting was in by polls of Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat. Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said polling percentage will increase as report from remote areas is yet to come.

Addressing media, Deputy Election Commissioner, Chandra Bhushan Kumar said in New Delhi that 55.68 per cent voting was recorded in 1st phase of election while the second phase witnessed 55.70 per cent voting.

Mr Kumar said, in case of bye- election to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, the polling percentage till 5 PM was recorded 53.62 per cent. He also informed that during the election, 876 cases were reported for violation of Model Code of Conduct and 156 case of COVID norms violation. Secretary General, Election Commission, Umesh Sinha said that the polling was concluded successfully and Bihar witnessed enthusiastic polling in all three phases.

Polling concluded at 4 pm in four Naxal-affected constituencies of Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Simri Bakhtiarpur and Mahishi.

A total of 1,204 candidates including 110 women are in the fray in this phase. COVID protocols were strictly followed during the conduct of polls.

BJP is contesting 35 seats while Janata Dal (United)- 37, Vikassheel Insaan Party five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha one seat in this phase. RJD is contesting 46 seats, Congress 25 candidates and left parties seven seats. On the other hand, LJP has fielded 42 candidates, RLSP-23, BSP-19 and NCP-31 candidates.

This phase is crucial for JD(U) which had won 23 seats in 2015 assembly elections. BJP and RJD won 20 seats each and Congress 11 seats.

Electoral fate of Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahni, and President of Jan Adhikar Party ( JAP) Pappu Yadav has been sealed in ballot machine. Twelve Ministers including Bijendra Yadav, Bima Bharati, Vinod Narayan Jha and Pramod Kumar are also in the fray.

Senior RJD leader and former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan and CPI state Secretary Ram Naresh Pandey are also in contest. Now all eyes are on November 10 when counting will be undertaken.

Elections were held in three phases for 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. The first phase of polling was held on 28th of October and second on 3rd of November. Counting of votes will take place on 10th of November.

