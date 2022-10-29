Bihar: 30 injured after cylinder burst during Chhath Puja preparations in Aurangabad

AMN

At least 30 people, including five police personnel were injured when a short circuit led to a huge fire, causing a gas cylinder blast in Aurangabad, Bihar. The condition of three persons is stated to be critical. The incident occurred in Shahganj locality of Aurangabad.

Police personnel sustained burn injuries while trying to put out the fire. Injured people have been admitted in Sadar hospital while critical have been sent to Patna Medical College Hospital.

Sources said that the cylinder had been leaking while the residents were preparing prasad (offerings) for the Chhath puja and it was realised only after a gas pipe exploded with a loud bang.