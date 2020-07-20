Private trains to ply in India by March 2023
Bihar: 21 dead, 7 others injured in lightning and rain related incidents

AMN

Lightning and other rain related incidents have claimed 21 lives in Bihar. Seven others were injured in the state during the past 24 hours.

Highest casualties of 5 were reported from Gaya district followed by four in Saran. Remaining 12 persons died in six districts including Patna, Jamui and Darbhanga. The injured are being treated at local hospitals. Most of the victims were those working in agricultural fields.

Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have expressed grief over the loss of lives. The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of four lakh rupees each to the next of kin of the deceased. He has also ordered free treatment to the injured.

Weathermen have cautioned people to remain vigilant as more rain and lightning are expected during the next 24 hours in different parts of the state. People have been advised to remain indoors during the bad weather.

