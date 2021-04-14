India fast-tracks emergency approvals for foreign COVID19 vaccines
Govt rules out any shortage of Covid19 vaccine in India
15 Days strict restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, CM says he will not term it lockdown
Norway raises alarm over unhindered exploitation of dual use technology by Pakistan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2021 05:58:02      انڈین آواز

Biden administration to withdraw remaining US troops from Afghanistan by Sept 11

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

President Joseph Biden administration has decided to withdraw the remaining US troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11th.

This comes 20 years after Al Qaedas attacks triggered Americas longest war in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to brief the decision to NATO allies in Brussels today.

However, Lawmakers are divided over this plan. Republicans and some Democrats say it could embolden the Taliban, while others in his party say it is time to end the Forever War.

Officially, there are 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan and also up to an additional 7,000 foreign forces in the coalition there, the majority of them NATO troops.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf: Rahil Gangjee for Japan Golf Tour after encouraging domestic showing

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A rejuvenated Rahil Gangjee is looking forward to good results in Japan after ...

Hockey India condoles death of Balbir Singh Junior

HSB / New Delhi Hockey India on Tuesday condoled the death of Balbir Singh Junior who was part of the Team ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz