Biden administration to withdraw remaining US troops from Afghanistan by Sept 11

AMN / WEB DESK

President Joseph Biden administration has decided to withdraw the remaining US troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11th.

This comes 20 years after Al Qaedas attacks triggered Americas longest war in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to brief the decision to NATO allies in Brussels today.

However, Lawmakers are divided over this plan. Republicans and some Democrats say it could embolden the Taliban, while others in his party say it is time to end the Forever War.

Officially, there are 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan and also up to an additional 7,000 foreign forces in the coalition there, the majority of them NATO troops.