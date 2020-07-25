BHU Professor launches website to help people to cope up fear of COVID-19

AMN / VARANASI

A professor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched a dedicated website called SARDIJUKAM.Com which will help people in coping up from this fear and will also help in recovery them from depression and other Covid related issues.

Cold and Cough are one of the symptoms of COVID-19 and with the change in season many persons who are having cold fear that they could be infected by Corona Virus.

THE website for those who fear that their normal cough and cold could be a symptom of Corona infection and also for them who don’t know what to do in their quarantine period and getting more time in recovery because of anxiety and depression.

Professor VN Mishra, Neurologist of BHU has come up with one solution for all such problems that is SARDIJUKAM.Com. Talking to AIR he said that it has some special features like QUARANTINE KAVACH. Along with the website people can also take help of the mobile app with same name for all their Covid related queries.

चौदह दिन में चौदह प्रोग्राम

इस वेबसाइट की खासियत यह है कि आपको किसी कोरोना वायरस शख्स संक्रमण से कितना खतरा है। बेहद मशहूर पंक्ति है “वक़्त ही तो है ,गुजर जाएगा” वेबसाइट खुलते ही यह एक सकारात्मक सोच की ओर इंकित करेगा। प्रो मिश्र बताते है कि हर चौथा आदमी जरा सी छींक जुखाम हुआ नही की खुद को कोविड मरीज समझ ले रहा,जबकि यह गलत है। इसी संशय में लोग डिप्रेशन व तनाव के शिकार हो रहे। ऐसे में यह वेबसाइट बेहद ख़ास है,उनके लिए भी जो कोविड पॉजिटिव मरीज है और उन्हें भी जो निगेटिव मरीज है।