Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav is effort to make citizens familiar with traditions and communities of region: President Murmu

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu today inaugurated the first edition of Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad, this evening. Speaking on the occasion, the President said, it is our collective responsibility to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the country.

Stating that the cultural diversity of the North-Eastern states, like folk dances, music, art, and traditional attire are the heritage of the country, the President said the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav is an effort to make citizens more familiar with the traditions and communities of the region.

The President said the Mahotsav is also an opportunity to promote cultural exchange and expressed hope that this will act as a bridge between the North-East and southern parts of the nation. The President exuded confidence that this celebration will help in empowering the artisans, artists, and communities of the North-East by bringing forward their traditions and talents.

The eight-day-long festival is being organized by Rashtrapati Nilayam in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of the North-East Region and the Ministry of Culture. The Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav is the first event dedicated to the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the North East states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, and Governors of North-Eastern states, as well as the Minister of State for DONER, were present at the inaugural event.