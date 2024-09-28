THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Lata Mangeshkar will always live on in the hearts and minds of people: PM Narendra Modi

Sep 28, 2024

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Lata Mangeshkar will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs. Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary, the Prime Minister said, Lata Mangeshkar and he had a special bond.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said he has been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings. The Prime Minister also shared a link to an article written in a national daily by Hridaynath Mangeshkar sharing glimpses of special bonding between Mr. Modi and Lata Didi. 

