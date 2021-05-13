Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
Centre provides nearly 18 crore vaccine doses free of cost to states, UTs so far
India becomes fastest country in world to administer 17 crore COVID vaccine doses
1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrive in India
Fate of Olympics hangs in balance as Japan extends state of COVID-19 emergency in Tokyo
Bharat Biotech gets permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials for its vaccine for children

Bharat Biotech has been granted permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials of COVID vaccine Covaxin for the age group of two to 18 years. The expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has recommended the conduct of trials. The Drugs Controller General of India has accepted the recommendation of Subject Expert Committee, SEC. The trial will be conducted in 525 healthy volunteers.During the trial, the two doses of vaccine will be administered to the volunteers. The gap between the first and second dose will be 28 days.

Earlier, the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation deliberated upon Bharat Biotech application seeking permission to conduct Phase-II and III trials to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of Covaxin vaccine in Children aged between two and 18 years.

Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research. This vaccine is currently being used in the nationwide vaccination drive for the vaccination of people aged above 18 years

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

