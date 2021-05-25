Bharat Biotech applies for WHO emergency use listing for Covaxin; Company submits 90 percent of documents

AMN

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has submitted an application to the World Health Organization for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin. The company has submitted 90 percent of the documents required for Emergency Use Listing by WHO. The remaining documents are expected to be submitted next month. The company is awaiting for a pre-submission meeting to be held in May-June.

Following the pre-submission meeting, it will be required to go through 2 more stages, the acceptance of the dossier for review and the final status of assessment before its application is accepted.

On February 15, WHO gave emergency use approval to the Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. So far, seven vaccines globally have been given approval by WHO for EUL. Russia’s Sputnik vaccine has also applied for emergency approval.