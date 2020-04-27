BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL

It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting that it has retained its financial commitment with our ultra-rich cricketers by paying quarterly instalment of hefty annual salary package ranging from rupees one crore to rupees seven crore despite global economic slow down due to corona-spread and lock-down.

BCCI must have risen to the occasion by transferring all its funds for corona-relief to central government rather than paying quarterly installment to ultra-rich cricketers requiring money not for any personal need but to further add heavily to their richness.

Central government should immediately take over BCCI as part of Department of Sports so as to stop such wasteful spending for paying so heavily to cricketers at discretion of BCCI. This is also a clear discrimination with other sportsman performing very well in other games, but have to lead miserable life because of low income and sports-bodies of their games not affording to pay so heavily like BCCI. It is noteworthy that cricketers get huge match-money, award-money and life-time pensions from BCCI.

BCCI must not have right to spend funds generated out of public-craze in paying heavily to cricketers. Cricketers must not be paid at least above what President of India gets though ideally any salary to them should be equivalent to highest paid bureaucrat i.e. Union Cabinet Secretary.