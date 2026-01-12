The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh’s last three elections lacked credibility: EU observer

Jan 12, 2026

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) Chief Observer Ivars Ijabs on Sunday said Bangladesh’s previous three parliamentary elections were not considered credible. Meeting Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, Ijabs said the upcoming February 12 election and referendum could be “historic,” noting strong public enthusiasm.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said there was no discussion on Awami League participation. The EU has deployed its first full-scale election observation mission to Bangladesh since 2008, with 56 long-term observers across all 64 districts. Yunus assured the EU of a “free, fair, credible, peaceful and festive” election, thanking the bloc for its support in Bangladesh’s democratic transition.

