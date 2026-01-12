India’s EV market accounts for 8% of New Vehicle Registrations in 2025: Vahan Portal Data

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 11:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

India’s electric vehicle market accounted for 8 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in 2025, with total EV sales reaching 23 lakh units. According to Vahan Portal data, electric two‑wheelers led the EV growth with sales of 12 lakh 80 thousand units, touching 57 per cent of EV sales, while electric three‑wheelers accounted for 8 lakh units, or 35 per cent of EV sales.

Electric four-wheeler sales were at one lakh 75 thousand units, with notable momentum in small and light commercial electric goods carriers. Uttar Pradesh emerged as the largest EV market with over 4 lakh units, or 18 per cent of national EV sales, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka