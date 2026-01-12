The Indian Awaaz

Digitalisation Boosts Finance but Amplifies Risks, Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Jan 12, 2026

Last Updated on January 12, 2026

AMN

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said that while digitalisation has improved efficiency, access and innovation in financial services, it has also fundamentally altered the nature, speed and transmission of financial risks.

Inaugurating the third Annual Global Conference of the College of Supervisors in Mumbai Friday, the Governor said regulatory and supervisory approaches must remain adaptive, vigilant and outcome-oriented in response to fast-evolving technological changes, according to an RBI statement.

He stressed the need for regulators to become more ecosystem-aware and called for significant improvements in the quality, availability and effective use of data. Leveraging technology for advanced supervisory analytics, he said, would strengthen oversight while ensuring fairness and preserving customer trust.

The conference, organised by the Reserve Bank of India, also saw addresses by Deputy Governors Swaminathan J and S C Murmu. Panel discussions focused on themes including technology and trust, international banking regulation, and the emerging framework for open banking.

