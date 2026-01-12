The Indian Awaaz

India and Chile close to concluding CEPA Talks, says Ambassador Juan Angulo

Jan 12, 2026

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 11:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Chile’s Ambassador Juan Angulo says India and Chile close to concluding CEPA Talks

AMN / NEWS DESK

India and Chile are close to concluding a bilateral comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), with four rounds of talks already completed. Chile’s Ambassador Juan Angulo said the agreement would boost bilateral trade and investments as well as services. Mr. Angulo said that CEPA will increase the presence of more companies and industries from Chile and India in terms of investments. He said Chile is looking forward to ending this process soon, in the very last round of negotiations. 

The decision to sign a CEPA was taken at a meeting between Chile’s President Gabriel Boric and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in April 2025. 

India and Chile already have a preferential trade pact in place, and the CEPA will usher in a new phase in the bilateral economic relationship. The envoy pointed out that Chile has been working in many areas to deepen and expand its relationship with India.

