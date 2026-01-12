US Ambassador Sergio Gor Assumes Charge in New Delhi

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 11:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / New Delhi

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday formally assumed charge at the US Embassy in New Delhi, marking the beginning of his diplomatic tenure in India. Announcing his first day at the embassy through a social media post, Ambassador Gor said he was honoured to join the embassy team and expressed strong optimism about the future of India–US relations.

“Namaste! Today marks my first day at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. I am honored to join this dedicated team and eager to get to work advancing President Donald Trump’s priorities and deepening the U.S.-India partnership,” Gor said.

The ambassador underlined his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties across key areas, including trade, strategic cooperation and people-to-people relations. He also expressed confidence about the direction of the relationship under President Trump’s leadership, calling the coming days promising for both nations.

Ambassador Gor’s arrival comes at a time when India and the United States are actively engaged in trade negotiations and expanding cooperation in defence, technology and regional security, signalling a continued push to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two democracies.

IN another post Gor said “Pleased to share that India will be invited to join Pax Silica, a U.S.-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain. As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand-in-hand together”.

US Vice president JD Vance has congratulated Gor as “Congrats, Mr. Ambassador. You’ll do a great job!”