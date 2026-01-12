Youth are leading in Nation-Building with innovative ideas, energy and purpose: PM Modi

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 10:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Sudhir Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that with innovative ideas, energy and purpose, Yuva Shakti is at the forefront of nation-building. Addressing the concluding session of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue (VBYLD) 2026 in New Delhi, Mr Modi highlighted that when the nation completes 100 years of independence in 2047, it will be the most important time for the lives of today’s youth. This is a golden opportunity. He added that their capability will become the capability of India, and their success will take India’s success to new heights.

The Prime Minister further said that the Young Leaders’ Dialogue is a historic and unique initiative that has become a huge platform in a short span of time. He noted that it has provided direct participation of youth in the country’s development. Mr Modi said that the Dialogue has become a think tank of its own, showcasing that India’s Gen Z is brimming with creativity.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also visited the exhibition and interacted with young leaders to know their innovations and ideas. Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, being held from 9th to 12th January, has witnessed participation from over 50 lakh youth across the country at various levels. The young leaders converging at the national-level championship have been selected through a rigorous, merit-based three-stage selection process, comprising a nationwide digital quiz, an essay challenge, and state-level vision presentations.