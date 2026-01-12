The Indian Awaaz

Union Budget 2026-27 to be presented on Sunday, February 1 

Jan 12, 2026

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented on the 1st of February in the Lok Sabha. The Budget Session of Parliament will commence from the 28th of this month and will continue till the 2nd of April.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the process of budget presentation will begin at 11:00 AM in the Lower House on the 1st of February. He was replying to a question in this regard during a press conference in New Delhi today.

The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The first phase of the budget session will be held from 28th January to 13th February, and the second phase will take place from 9th March to 2nd April. There will be 30 sittings during the session.

