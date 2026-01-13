Prominent Community Leader Dr. Manzoor Alam Passes Away

Last Updated on January 13, 2026 1:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Dr Manzoor Alam

Andalib Akhter

Prominent intellectual, noted educationist, economist and Community Leader Dr. Manzoor Alam passed away early today after prolonged illness. He was 80.

He was Chairman of the internationally reputed research body, the Institute of Objective Studies (IOS), General Secretary of the All India Milli Council and was among the founding members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB.

The news of his demise has sent a wave of grief across academic, political, and social circles throughout the country and abroad.

Dr. Manzoor Alam was regarded as one of the most distinguished figures of the Indian Muslim community. He dedicated his entire life to the welfare, empowerment, and social reform of the community.

His contributions to education, economics, and scholarly research are widely acknowledged, and his intellectual legacy is expected to inspire generations to come. Through his writings, research, and leadership, Dr. Alam consistently advocated for social justice, minority rights, and academic excellence.

Dr Alam most lasting contribution was his selfless dedication to public life and community welfare, particularly through the establishment of the Institute of Objective Studies. He firmly believed that knowledge must advance justice, uphold human dignity, and protect the rights of marginalized communities. Shunning personal recognition, he focused on building institutions, promoting rigorous research, and creating platforms that encouraged dialogue, inclusion, and values-based engagement.

Dr. Mohammad Manzoor Alam, son of Late M. Abdul Jaleel was born on October 9, 1945 at Ranipur, Madhubani, Bihar. He obtained his Ph.D. in Economics from Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh. AMU.

He held the positions of Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance and National Economy, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Associate Professor Deptt. of Islamic Economics, University of Imam Mohammad-bin-Saud, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Chief Coordinator for the Translation of Meaning of the Holy Quran in different languages of the world at King Fahd Holy Quran Printing Complex, Madinah Munawwarah, Saudi Arabia, Chief Representative of International Islamic University, Malaysia (IIUM), in India, Member of the General Committee of the IDB Scholarship Program for Muslim Communities in Non-Member Countries, Islamic Development Bank, Jeddah, K.S.A., Member of Aligarh Muslim University Court, Aligarh for two consecutive terms.

He was presently the Board Member of the International Institute of Islamic Thought, USA, Founder Member of International Islamic Charitable Organisation, Kuwait, Member, Steering Committee, Istanbul Talks, Civil Solidarity Platform, Istanbul, Turkey, Member, Eminent Persons Group of World Islamic Forum, Turkey,

Leaders, scholars, and public figures from across the country have expressed deep sorrow over his death. In condolence messages, many described him not merely as an individual but as a movement—one who relentlessly worked for the rights, dignity, and intellectual advancement of the community.

He will be laid at Final rest at Shaheen Bagh Qabristan after Maghrib Namaz. May the departed soul rest in peace. We pray for patience and strength for his family and admirers in this moment of profound loss.