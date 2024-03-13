“Starvation Is Being Used As Weapon Of War In Gaza”, Says EU Chief Joseph Borrell

WEB DESK

The European Union Chief Joseph Borrell has said that starvation is being used as a weapon of war in Gaza.

He described the lack of aid entering the territory as a man-made disaster. Addressing the UN Security Council in New York, Mr Borrell said the humanitarian crisis in the territory was a result of a lack of viable land routes.

Mr. Joseph Borrell’s comments come after the UN warned at least 576,000 people in Gaza, one-quarter of the population, were one step away from famine.

The health ministry in Gaza said at least 27 people, many of them children, have died as a result of malnutrition and dehydration at hospitals there in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Mr Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would press ahead with its military campaign into Rafah, Gaza’s most southerly city located near the border with Egypt.

Israeli forces have stormed the West Bank city of Jenin and the Jenin refugee camp, destroying infrastructure and clashing with Palestinian fighters.