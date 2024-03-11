FreeCurrencyRates.com

India-Nepal Ayush Exhibition and Conference 2024 ends in Kathmandu

In Nepal Expo 2024, India chapter of International Chamber of Commerce organised India-Nepal Ayush Exhibition and Conference with support from Ministry of AYUSH. The Exhibition which ends on Monday, witnessed 22 Ayush sector companies from India exhibiting at Ayush Pavilion. Visitors interested in Ayurvedic, Siddha, Homeopathy, Unani and Sowa Rigpa treatments discussed with experts in the pavilion.

In the span of 3 days, 8 technical sessions were organised at the Conference. A free walk-in health clinic was organised with support from the Department of Ayurveda, Ministry of Health and Population, Government of Nepal.

