Bangladesh writer Hasan Azizul Haque passes away at 82

Well known short-story writer and literary figure of Bangladesh Hasan Azizul Haque passed away at Rajshahi yesterday. He was 82. He was born in Burdwan district of West Bengal on 2nd February 1939.

One of the most prominent literary figures of Bangladesh, Hasan Azizul Haque received the Ekushey Padak in 1999 and the country’s top civilian honour Independence award in 2019. He also received literary awards like the Bangla Academy award, Adamjee Sahitya Puraskar, and Ananda Sahitya Puraskar in 2018 in Kolkata for his novel Agunpakhi.

Hasan Azizul Haque was especially known for his short stories in Bangla. He has published several collections of short stories including ‘Atmoja O Ekti Karabi Gaach’, ‘Jibon Ghoshe Agun’ and ‘Naamhin’, and ‘Gotrahin’. He got critical acclaim for his novel ‘Agunpakhi’ which won several literary awards in Bangladesh. The novel chronicles the life and times during the partition of India in 1947 through its women protagonist who wonders about the clamor for Pakistan among her kinsmen. She reminisces about the world riven with divisiveness and bloodshed. Her family members leave for Pakistan but she refuses to go with them.