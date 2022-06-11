FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh: Women’s Hostel funded by Indian govt inaugurated in Sylhet

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami inaugurated a five storied women’s hostel at Sylhet on Saturday. Umesh Chandra-Nirmalabala Chhatrabas at Chalibandar in Sylhet has been constructed with a financial assistance of Bangladeshi Taka 4.35 crore from the government of India. The hostel can accommodate 160 women students. It will be run on a not-for-profit basis by the Umesh Chandra-Nirmalabala Chhatrabas Trust.

After the inauguration of the women’s hostel, the High Commissioner alongwith Minister of Rural Development and Cooperatives Md. Tazul Islam, Foreign Minisgter Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen, and Mayor of Sylhet City Ariful Haque Chowdhury jointly inaugurated  three more projects. The projects included development of Dhupadighipar area, Construction of Cleaners Colony building at Kastoghar, and Construction of a School building at Chara Dighi Par in  Sylhet.

These projects have been funded by the Government of India and implemented by the Sylhet City Corporation as part of an MOU signed in 2017 for  the ‘construction of Infrastructure for Education and better Environment of Sylhet City Corporation.

All the three projects are focussed towards improving the lives of the local community. These are part of many such projects being implemented under development assistance across Bangladesh with funding from the Government of India, said the Press Release issued by the High Commission of India on Saturday.

