Bangladesh-US hold 8th Partnership Dialogue in Dhaka

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US and Bangladesh held the 8th partnership dialogue in Dhaka on Sunday. Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the visiting US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland discussed a range of issues encompassing political, economic and security domains during the partnership dialogue.

Bangladesh and the US discussed ways and means to enhance trade and investment and possible cooperation in the blue economy. The two countries also exchanged views on Indo-pacific strategy. Bangladesh shared its perspectives on national, regional and global security and geo-political scenarios with the US side, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh expressed its willingness to continue bilateral collaboration in security and defence domains. This will be further discussed in the upcoming security and defence dialogues, said Foreign Secretary Momen.

During the partnership dialogue currently underway in Dhaka, Bangladesh raised deep concern over the US treasury sanctions imposed on Bangladesh’s elite law enforcement agency Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and related individuals. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said that the sanction might affect government’s efforts to combat terrorism and transnational crimes. He said Bangladesh explained its position on issues like democratic practices, media freedom, labour rights and religious harmony.
The US had imposed sanctions on seven of the retired and serving senior officials of Bangladesh’s elite law enforcement agency Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) over alleged human rights violations on Dec. 10 last year.

However, the US side was non-committal in its response on the issue of RAB sanctions. Speaking at the joint press briefing after the meeting, US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that sanctions are a complicated and difficult issue though some progress was made over the last three months. She said the US looks forward to working together with Dhaka to address the sanction issue.

Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is on a visit to Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka between March 19-23 with an interagency delegation to underscore U.S. commitment to, and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners, said a press statement by the US embassy in Dhaka. She will be meeting with civil society and business leaders during her visit to the three countries.

