Bangladesh train fire kills 4 in suspected attempt to sabotage general election

At least four persons have been killed in suspected arson on a train in Bangladesh ahead of a general election.

The fire broke out on the train as it was heading to the capital, Dhaka, and gutted multiple cars on Friday night. Officials say two of the victims are children.

Police believe the blaze was an arson intended to sabotage Sunday’s election.

Opposition parties are boycotting the election after their supporters clashed with police during protests against the government last year.

Some of the protesters turned violent and set buses on fire.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has responded with heavy-handed measures, including detaining senior opposition members.

Foreign observers have been dispatched to help ensure a free and fair election. But there are fears that the security situation will deteriorate.

Meanwhile Detective Branch (DB) Chief Mohammad Harun or Rashid today said that they have arrested eight persons including Dhaka city south unit BNP joint convener Nabi Ullah Nabi and five Jubo Dal activists, for their suspected involvement in setting fire to the Benapole Express train last night, leaving four passengers dead.

Addressing a press briefing at DMP Media Center, he said the DB Lalbagh and Wari Division jointly arrested them including Mansoor Alam, one of the planners and manpower suppliers and Nabiullah, shelter and financier from different areas of the capital.

Harun, also an additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that the arrested people are- Dhaka South City BNP Joint Convenor Mohammad Nabi Ullah Nabi, Jubo Dal leader Kazi Mansoor Alam, Jubo Dal workers Md Iqbal Hossain Swapan, Md Russell, Delwar Hakim Biplab, Md Salauddin, Md Kabir and Md Hasan Ahmed.