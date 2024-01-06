इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jan 2024 11:20:29      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh train fire kills 4 in suspected attempt to sabotage general election

Published On: By

At least four persons have been killed in suspected arson on a train in Bangladesh ahead of a general election.

The fire broke out on the train as it was heading to the capital, Dhaka, and gutted multiple cars on Friday night. Officials say two of the victims are children.

Police believe the blaze was an arson intended to sabotage Sunday’s election.

Opposition parties are boycotting the election after their supporters clashed with police during protests against the government last year.

Some of the protesters turned violent and set buses on fire.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has responded with heavy-handed measures, including detaining senior opposition members.

Foreign observers have been dispatched to help ensure a free and fair election. But there are fears that the security situation will deteriorate.

Meanwhile Detective Branch (DB) Chief Mohammad Harun or Rashid today said that they have arrested eight persons including Dhaka city south unit BNP joint convener Nabi Ullah Nabi and five Jubo Dal activists, for their suspected involvement in setting fire to the Benapole Express train last night, leaving four passengers dead.

Addressing a press briefing at DMP Media Center, he said the DB Lalbagh and Wari Division jointly arrested them including Mansoor Alam, one of the planners and manpower suppliers and Nabiullah, shelter and financier from different areas of the capital.

Harun, also an additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that the arrested people are- Dhaka South City BNP Joint Convenor Mohammad Nabi Ullah Nabi, Jubo Dal leader Kazi Mansoor Alam, Jubo Dal workers Md Iqbal Hossain Swapan, Md Russell, Delwar Hakim Biplab, Md Salauddin, Md Kabir and Md Hasan Ahmed.

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

