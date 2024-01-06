इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jan 2024 09:47:23      انڈین آواز

President, PM congratulate ISRO for its historic feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have applauded the extraordinary feat of India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 to reach its destination at Lagrange Point 1.

The President in a social media post congratulated the entire Indian scientist community for the great achievement. She said that this mission will enhance knowledge of the Solar and Earth System, and benefit the entire humanity. Ms. Murmu also hailed the significant participation of women scientists in ISRO missions and added that this has taken women empowerment too onto a higher orbit.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that it is a testament to the relentless dedication of the scientists in realizing the most complex and intricate space missions. He further added, the country will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.

Science and Technology Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh also lauded the ISRO scientists and hailed the PM’s leadership under which ISRO has scripted another success story. 

