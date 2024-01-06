‘One Nation, One Election’: Former president Ram Nath Kovind led panel invites suggestions from public

FILE PICS

The panel on ‘One Nation, One Election’ led by former president Ram Nath Kovind has invited suggestions from the public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country. In a public notice, the high-level committee said the suggestions received by January 15 would be taken up for consideration.

The committee has held two meetings since it was constituted in September last year. It had also recently written to political parties seeking their views and an interaction on a “mutually agreed date” on the idea of holding simultaneous polls. It had later sent a reminder to the parties.

Letters were sent to six national parties, 33 state parties, and seven registered unrecognised parties.

The committee has also heard the views of the Law Commission on simultaneous polls. The law panel could be called again on the issue.