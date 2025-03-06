Bangladesh Students protest Dhaka-centric dominance, block railway in Rajshahi

In Bangladesh, Students blocked the railway line in Rajshahi on Wednesday, demanding an end to Dhaka University- and Dhaka-centric dominance in power and appointments across all sectors and calling for decentralisation.

The protesters complained that from advisory council appointments to the University Grants Commission (UGC), Dhaka and Dhaka University dominate everywhere, reports Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

The protesters demanded equal recruitment opportunities across the country, moving beyond Dhaka centralization. This country must be freed from the dominance of Dhaka and Dhaka University, they reiterated.

Salauddin Ammar, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement based at Rajshahi University said: “We do not accept this dominance. We demand a complete restructuring of everything from the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) to the UGC.”

Meanwhile, students of private universities in Dhaka clashed with student leader Sarjis Alam, Chief Organiser (North) of the newly launched National Citizen Party and his followers on Wednesday night. They demanded a proper representation of private universities in the committee of the newly formed student organisation.