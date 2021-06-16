India witnesses 85% decline in new Covid cases after 75 days
Bangladesh records highest single day COVID infection in over 6 weeks

Bangladesh reported its highest level of single day COVID 19 infection and deaths in over 6 weeks on Wednesday. According to the latest figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 60 people died and 3956 new Corona positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours on Wednesday morning.

The single day death toll on Wednesday is highest since May 4 when 61 people had died due to Corona. Similarly, the new COVID-19 infection on Wednesday marks the highest level since April 22 when 4014 new cases were detected.

The sample positivity rate also continued to rise. It was reported to be 16.62 per cent on Wednesday marking a sharp rise from 14.27 per cent on Tuesday.

In order to control the further spread of Coronavirus in the country, the government of Bangladesh has extended the ongoing restrictions on movement and public gathering till July 15. Government has imposed COVID-19 related restrictions in the country since April 5 which has been extended with certain modifications in several phases. The current phase of COVID restrictions ended on Tuesday.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, the government has authorised district administration of high risk districts to decide about restrictions or lockdown. All tourist places, resorts, community centres and recreation centres will remain closed. Social, religious or political gathering will be restricted. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to serve people upto half of their capacity. Similarly, public transport will also operate by allowing people to board only upto half of their capacity. However, govt and private offices and factories will remain open with observance of health guidelines.

