Bangladesh: Prof Samina Luthfa says haven’t seen such a dreadful state of law and order

Sep 1, 2025

AMN

Professor Samina Luthfa of the Department of Sociology at Dhaka University says, a section of politically vested quarters have deliberately destabilised Bangladesh in pursuit of their own narrow interests.

She said, the government has been utterly incapable of controlling this destabilisation. Bangladesh never witnessed such a dreadful state of law and order before.

Prothom Alo, a leading daily of Bangladesh, quoted Professor Samina Luthfa and said,she made these remarks at an anti-repression teachers’ rally held at Dhaka University campus, organised by the University Teachers’ Network on Sunday afternoon.

The rally was convened to protest the ongoing persecution, assaults and dismissals of teachers across the country, the arbitrary mass lawsuits, organised attacks on citizens’ rights movements.

The organisers also demanded security, dignity and justice for citizens, reports Prothom Alo. Professor Luthfa further noted that in the past year, attacks had been carried out on Baul singers, shrines, women and ethnic minorities of differing beliefs, but the state and the Yunus government were seen to remain silent and inactive.

She also expressed her apprehensions about the forthcoming national election amid such fraught circumstances.

Professor Samina Luthfa remarked, if this climate of uncertainty is to be dispelled, the law and order situation must be improved without delay. The alarming cultivation of mob culture within universities must be brought to an end immediately. Teachers and students must no longer be attacked for their political beliefs, reports the Daily.

