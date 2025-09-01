Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Army Chief meets top leaders amid tensions

Sep 1, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman on Monday held separate meetings with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and President Mohammed Shahabuddin, amid rising concerns over law and order ahead of elections. The army termed the talks “courtesy calls,” but officials confirmed Gen Zaman also briefed leaders on his recent China visit.

The Chief Adviser’s Office said Yunus thanked the military for “ongoing support in maintaining law and order,” stressing the need for a “well-defined command structure and better coordination among all forces” in the run-up to polls.

General Zaman assured “full cooperation with the interim government,” pledging the army’s commitment to government programs. He was accompanied by senior military officials during visits to Yunus’s Jamuna residence and the Bangabhaban presidential palace.

The meetings came days after the army cracked down on a political group linked to last year’s student-led movement that toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government— a move sharply criticised by Yunus’ administration and opposition parties.

While the army defended its actions in line with the government’s “zero tolerance” policy against “mob violence,” Dhaka condemned what it called the “brutal attack” on Nurul Haque Nur, chief of Gano Odhikar Parishad. The government has promised a “thorough and impartial investigation,” vowing accountability “irrespective of influence or position.”

General Zaman had also met Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed a day earlier.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 5 crew members killed in chopper crash

Sep 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka: CID to record former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s statement in Galle Face case

Sep 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

800 killed, 2500 injured in Afghanistan earthquake

Sep 1, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Sep 1: मज़बूत GDP आँकड़ों से शेयर बाज़ार में तेजी, IT और ऑटो सेक्टर ने बढ़त दिलाई

1 September 2025 9:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Final Trade Sep-1: Markets Rally on Strong GDP Data; IT and Auto Lead the Surge

1 September 2025 9:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Flood fury continues in Punjab

1 September 2025 8:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

GDP growth of 7.8% has proved that no one can manage economy better than PM Modi: Kiren Rijiju

1 September 2025 8:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!