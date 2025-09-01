Bangladesh: Women’s Rights Forum calls for electoral reform to ensure representation

AMN

In Bangladesh, the Forum for Women’s Political Rights has called for comprehensive electoral reforms to ensure fair and inclusive representation of women in the political arena.

The forum also demanded direct elections among women candidates to 100 reserved seats in parliament and the mandatory nomination of at least 33% women candidates by every political party to ensure greater representation of women.

During a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), the forum leaders said the current 50 reserved seats without direct election do not provide women with meaningful political power.

The forum leaders highlighted that although women constitute more than half of the country’s population, their representation in parliament has historically been around just 7 percent.

They therefore believe that women’s representation in parliament should be increased to at least 50 percent, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).