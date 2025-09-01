800 killed, 2500 injured in Afghanistan earthquake

From tolonews

At least 800 people were killed and 2500 others injured in an earthquake of 6 magnitude that struck Afghanistan’s Kunar province near the city of Jalalabad yesterday. A spokesperson for the Afghan government confirmed it today. Buildings in Afghanistan tend to be low-rise constructions, mostly of concrete and brick, with homes in rural and outlying areas made of mud bricks and wood. Many are of poor construction.

Health Ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman said, rescue operations are underway and medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar and the capital of Kabul have arrived in the area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan. Mr Modi also said that his thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and also wished speedy recovery to the injured.