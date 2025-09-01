Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sri Lanka: CID to record former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s statement in Galle Face case

Sep 1, 2025

AMN

Sri Lanka’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will record a statement from former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa once he returns from an overseas visit. The police have said that the questioning relates to the May 9, 2022 attack on protesters at Galle Face, which became a turning point in the “Aragalaya” movement.
The CID earlier arrested former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, then Senior DIG for the Western Province, for allegedly failing to prevent the violence. He is now on bail. Tennakoon has claimed he did not receive clear orders, while former IGP Chandana Wickramaratne told investigators he had instructed him to block processions from entering the protest site.
In a separate case, former Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake has been directed to appear before the CID tomorrow over allegations of misusing state funds during ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to the UK. Wickremesinghe’s office has released documents from the University of Wolverhampton confirming the authenticity of his invitation.

