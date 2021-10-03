India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2021 02:49:53      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh Naval ship reaches Visakhapatnam on 5-day visit

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Somudra Avijan reached Visakhapatnam on Sunday on a five day visit to the Eastern Naval Command. The officers and crew of BNS Avijan were accorded a traditional welcome by the representatives of the Eastern Naval Command and the Eastern Fleet with the navy band in attendance, said an official press release.

The BNS Somudra Avijan is visiting India for the joint celebration of the birth centenary year of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

A series of activities between the two navies are scheduled during the 5-day visit of BNS Somudra Avijan. These include professional interactions, cross-deck visits, visit to INS Vishwakarma and INS Dega.

A special documentary on the Bangladesh Navy and interaction with 1971 war veterans would be major highlights of the visit.

A delegation led by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran accompanied with Defence Attache of Bangladesh in India and the commanding officer of BNS Somudra Avijan will interact with Vice Admiral A B Singh, Flag officer Commanding in Chief ENC and Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the visit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Four-gold, two silvers take India on the top at Shooting Jr World Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It was a gold rush for India as the country bagged four of the six yellow med ...

Nagaland to host 56th National Cross Country Championship

AMN Nagaland will be hosting the 56th National Cross Country Championship next year. Addressing media perso ...

100 entries for 2W National Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Some 100 die-hard petrolheads will congregate at the MMRT here this weekend for the second ro ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz