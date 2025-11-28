Bangladesh former PM Khaleda Zia’s condition ‘extremely critical’

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh former Prime Minister and BNP chief Begum Khaleda Zia remains in an “extremely critical” condition, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday, urging nationwide prayers for her recovery.

Speaking after Friday’s Jumma prayers at a du’a and munajat gathering in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan, Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia had “struggled her entire life for democracy,” enduring “imprisonment and persecution” before becoming seriously ill.

“Last night, doctors said her condition is extremely critical,” he told party supporters. “On behalf of our party, we urge people across the country to pray for the recovery of the ‘Mother of Democracy’, our national leader Begum Khaleda Zia.”

Khaleda, 80, has long suffered from severe cardiac, liver, kidney and lung complications, along with diabetes, arthritis and eye conditions. She has a permanent pacemaker and previously underwent heart stenting.

The BNP chief was admitted to Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital on Sunday night (November 23) after developing a chest infection affecting her heart and lungs. She is currently in the CCU under the supervision of Professor Dr Shahabuddin Talukder and a medical board that includes local and foreign specialists.

Professor FM Siddiqui, a board member, earlier confirmed infections in both her heart and lungs.