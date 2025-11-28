Bangladesh Interim Govt Accuses Hasina of Ignoring Rohingya Crisis

FILE PHOTO

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has accused former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of neglecting the Rohingya crisis while prioritising the promotion of a “Mother of Humanity” image. Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam made the remarks on Thursday at a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

“Her approach diverted attention from the crisis and allowed global focus to shift to Ukraine, Sudan and the genocide in Gaza,” Shafiqul said. He noted that Rohingyas entered Bangladesh in waves in 1978, 1991, 2006 and again in 2017, when 740,000 fled Myanmar. Since October 2023, another 150,000 have arrived, according to UNHCR.

“From 2017 until the interim government took charge, the crisis had practically been forgotten. Hardly anyone spoke about it,” he said, adding that reviving the issue internationally has been a key achievement of the Yunus administration.

Shafiqul said the UN held its first international conference on the Rohingya issue on 30 September at the request of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, with Rohingya leaders and major countries participating. The US and UK pledged $96 million in aid.

He termed it “a very significant milestone,” noting that the UN secretary-general visited Bangladesh and observed a fast in solidarity with Rohingyas.

He added that conferences in Cox’s Bazar and Doha are part of ongoing efforts. “From the very beginning, this government has taken the issue seriously… The results may not be visible immediately, but we will certainly see them in the days ahead,” he said.