Government Calls All-Party Meeting Ahead of Winter Parliament Session

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Government has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning Monday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will meet the floor leaders of political parties of both the Houses in Parliament in the meeting.

During the meeting, the government will seek cooperation from all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the session. The Winter Session will be held from 1st of next month to 19th December. During the session, several important legislations are scheduled to be taken up for discussion and passage.

In a social media post, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government is approaching Winter Session of Parliament with positivity. Mr Rijiju has appealed to the Opposition Parties to fully participate and contribute in the proceedings of both the Houses and help create a vibrant parliamentary system.