FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2022 04:08:56      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Educational Institutions to open from 22 February

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh Education Minister Dipu Moni has said that students who have taken two doses of Covid 19 vaccine will be allowed to attend classes physically from February 22. Addressing the media in Dhaka on Thursday, the minister said that the decision has been taken after discussion with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The decision was taken as the infection rate has declined sharply over the last several days. On Thursday, it stood at 10.24 percent. 

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid 19 held a meeting and recommended opening of educational institutions for the vaccinated students. The NTAC also recommended that incoming passengers who have completed WHO-approved vaccination a minimum of 14 days ago will be allowed to enter Bangladesh without having Covid-19 tests done. Passengers who have not completed vaccination will have to undergo a PCR test 72 hrs before travelling.

Government  has announced a mega vaccination drive on 26 February to vaccinate 1 crore people in a day. Anyone above the age of 12 will be able to take the vaccine without any need for registration or showing documents on this day. The first dose of vaccination will be stopped after this date. 

According to official data, more than 1.26 crore students between the age of 12-17 have received the first dose of the vaccine while 34.40 lakh of them have received both  the doses. Overall, more than 10.14 crore people have received the first dose of vaccination while more than 7.41 crore people have received both the doses. Bangladesh has a population of over 16 crore. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jahanvi  cards 68 to take lead in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi  Visakhapatnam,16  February: Jahanvi Bakshi, carded 68  and that was ...

South Africa tour was a great learning experience,’  Hockey Forward Abhishek

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 16 February :  Promising forward Abhishek, who made his debut for th ...

India to play against West Indies in T-20 International Series tomorrow in Kolkata

@BCCI India will take on West Indies in the T20 International series starting from tomorrow in Kolkatta.   ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart