Bangladesh: Educational Institutions to open from 22 February

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh Education Minister Dipu Moni has said that students who have taken two doses of Covid 19 vaccine will be allowed to attend classes physically from February 22. Addressing the media in Dhaka on Thursday, the minister said that the decision has been taken after discussion with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The decision was taken as the infection rate has declined sharply over the last several days. On Thursday, it stood at 10.24 percent.

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid 19 held a meeting and recommended opening of educational institutions for the vaccinated students. The NTAC also recommended that incoming passengers who have completed WHO-approved vaccination a minimum of 14 days ago will be allowed to enter Bangladesh without having Covid-19 tests done. Passengers who have not completed vaccination will have to undergo a PCR test 72 hrs before travelling.

Government has announced a mega vaccination drive on 26 February to vaccinate 1 crore people in a day. Anyone above the age of 12 will be able to take the vaccine without any need for registration or showing documents on this day. The first dose of vaccination will be stopped after this date.

According to official data, more than 1.26 crore students between the age of 12-17 have received the first dose of the vaccine while 34.40 lakh of them have received both the doses. Overall, more than 10.14 crore people have received the first dose of vaccination while more than 7.41 crore people have received both the doses. Bangladesh has a population of over 16 crore.