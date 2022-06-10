FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jun 2022 01:48:18      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: ADB approves $ 250 mn loan for social resilience programme

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday approved a USD 250 million policy-based loan to support social protection programmes in Bangladesh.

The loan is designed to protect vulnerable populations against socio economic challenges.

THe ADB Principal Social Sector Specialist for South Asia Hiroko Uchimura-Shiroishi said that this subprogram continues ADB’s support to improve the coverage and efficiency of social protection programs in Bangladesh. It will help build resilience of the disadvantaged, and support an inclusive recovery.

Under the new program, ADB is supporting the government in strengthening reforms to improve social protection coverage and efficiency. The loan will deepen the financial inclusion of disadvantaged people, and strengthen the response to diversified protection needs. The reforms include better protection coverage of disadvantaged women and the urban poor. Greater financial inclusion of the disadvantaged will be broadened by improving the usability of mobile financial services through the quick response (QR) code payment services, particularly in rural areas.

Mobile clinics help boost health provision to the urban poor, including the floating people in urban areas. This subprogram also supports a contributory protection scheme by focusing on an employment injury scheme.
ADB’s active portfolio in the country stands at around USD 11 billion with 50 projects as of April 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Legend of Indian Women’s cricket Mithali Raj retires from international cricket

The legend of Indian Women's cricket, Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international ...

P. V. Sindhu storms into quarter-final at Indonesia Masters Tournament in Jakarta

File Pic In Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament in Jakarta, India's ace shuttler P. V. Sindhu stormed i ...

Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games- 2021

AMN / SPORTS DESK Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games- ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart