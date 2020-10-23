Balakis Dadi and Harsh Mandar to be feted in Chennai

Delhi riots Case: Umar Khalid tells court he is in ‘solitary confinement’
Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai

The Quaid Millat Award for Honesty in Politics / Public Life 2020 will be shared by Karavane Mohabbat, an organization led by Harsh Mandar a former I.A.S. Officer and the 82 year lady, Balkis Dadi, who led the protest against the CAA / NRC at Shaheen Bagah in Delhi .

Karavane Mohabbat, provides legal protection to the affected people facing atrocities and injustices. Many leading social activists, former government officials, judges, senior lawyers, educators, police and security officials, higher officials, members of the defence services, people of minority and Dalit community are helped by Karavane Mohabbat. The motivating force behind Karavane Mohabba is former I.A.S. officer, Harsh Mandar, who resigned his job in protest of the Gujarat riots in the year 2002.

Balakis Dadi, an 82-year-old protestor from Delhi is a simple, poor lady who was at the forefront of the nationwide women protest against CAA/ NRC. The Times Magazine has recently honored Balakis Dadi, as the 100 most powerful people worldwide.

“It was a very difficult choice to make, as this year many strong candidates and organizations were nominated for the award” said M. G. Dawood Miyakhan, General Secretary, Quaid Millat Education and Community Foundation, in an exclusive interview.

Mr Khan briefed that the selection committee comprising of Moosa Raza, IAS, Dr Vasanti Devi, Vice Chancellor Professor A. Marx, Chairperson of NCHRO, Bishop Devasakiam, Samuel Devasahayam, diocese of Church of South India, R. Vijay Shankar, Editor Frontline and A.S. Panneerselvan Resident Editor, The Hindu. He thanked the members for selecting these two after many reviews, for the prestigious award.

This year Advocate Prashant Bhusan was the hot contestant for the award, but Balakis Dadi piped him due to her age, Dawood Miyakhan said.

“A Cheque and Certificate of Appreciation will be given to these two reciepents in the coming months,” Mr. Khan concluded.

The Quaid Millat Award for Honesty in Politics / Public Life is given to community leaders who are fighting injustices and atrocities in the country. Every year an eminent personality is recognized through this award.

The Quaid Millat Award for Honesty in Politics / Public Life is given every year since 2015. The former awardees include many social activists and torch bearers of freedom and liberty. They are; A.G Norani, Aruna Rai, Teesta Setalvad, Thol. Thirumavalavan, Syed Shabuddin, Manik Sarkar, R. Nallakannu, N. Sankaraiah etc.

Gopal Krishan Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal and N. Ram Managing-Director of The Hindu has given this award.

