Babri Demolition Anniversary: Activists hold protest march near Jantar Mantar

Demand punishment for those involved in demolition

AGENCIES

NEW DELHI—To mark the 31st anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992, Members of various political parties and non-governmental organisations today held a protest march near Jantar Mantar here.

However, the police stopped the march and dispersed the protesters.

Holding placards and banners in their hands, the protesters demanded punishment for those involved in demolition of the mosque and end to suppression of democratic rights of people by the government agencies.

The organisations that had given the call for protest included Lok Raj Sangathan, Welfare Party of India (WPI), Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Communist Ghadar Party of India, Social Democratic Party of India, United Muslim Front, Kisan Mazdoor Mahasabha, Mazdoor Ekta Committee, Students Islamic Organisation of India, Lok Paksha, Purogami Mahila Sangathan, Women India Movement, Fraternity Movement of India, CPI (ML) – New Proletarian, Citizen for Democracy, The Sikh Forum, and Hind Naujawan Ekta Sabha.

Talking to mediapersons, Lok Raj Sangathan president S. Raghavan said the demolition of Babri Masjid was a black chapter in India’s democratic history. He demanded stern punishment to those involved in the demolition.

Calling the police action against the protesters wrong, Welfare Party of India President Dr. SQR Ilyas asserted that holding a protest against any injustice is a fundamental right. He stated that despite attempts to suppress their voices, the fight against injustice will continue. He demanded justice for the Babri Masjid and punishment for those responsible for the demolition of this historic 16th-century mosque. Dr. Ilyas highlighted the negative role of various entities in the Babri Masjid case, including the judiciary, the ruling dispensation, civil society, political parties, and the national media. He criticized political parties for using the issue to gain power in the country. He expressed apprehension that the cases of Gyanwapi Masjid and Mathura’s Idgah were also being pushed in the same direction by communal elements, despite the judiciary’s guarantee that the character of places of worship would not be altered. Dr Ilyas further termed the Supreme Court’s judgment as very shocking and unfair, despite all evidence and the apex court’s own observations in favor of the masjid.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind(JIH) Vice President Prof. Mohammad Salim Engineer called the demolition of Babri Masjid a major and tragic event in the history of India. He lamented that the demolition not only destroyed a mosque but also shook the very foundations of India, undermining the country’s democracy and constitution. He expressed disappointment that those responsible for the tragedy, despite clear evidence against them, have not been brought to justice. He added that many of these criminals have already died. Prof. Salim expressed hope that the court would eventually deliver justice in the case and prayed to Allah for justice to prevail.