इंडियन आवाज़     05 Dec 2023 09:48:07      انڈین آواز

India, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen cooperation for Hajj, focus on Improved Services

AMN / NEW DELHI

India and Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen cooperation for Hajj and to focus on Improved Services during the pilgrimage.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani today held productive discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfig bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah on deepening cooperation for Hajj.

Addressing media in New Delhi, Ms Irani said both nations have agreed to continue to work together to make the Hajj process as convenient and as seamless as possible with best provision of services for all Hajj pilgrims. She highlighted that India is deeply appreciative of the help that it has received from Saudi Arabia for extending cooperation for the smooth conduct of Hajj, particularly in Hajj 2023 where close to 47 percent of Indian pilgrims were women.
 
The Minister stressed that government is committed to making Hajj inclusive and accessible towards all segments of society, specially women and Divyangjan. Hajj Policy for 2024 has already been announced by government and applications for pilgrims have already been invited.
 
In his statement, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah said his nation is dedicated to facilitating religious pilgrimage. He said Saudi Arabia has effectively transformed Umrah to a rewarding religious expedition by utilising technological advancements, enhanced measures and upgraded infrastructure.

Image

