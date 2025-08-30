Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

HEALTH

Ayurveda, Yoga Key to Patient-Centric Healthcare: AYUSH Minister at BRICS Summit

Aug 30, 2025
AMN

AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav has said that Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy are foundations for building a modern, inclusive and patient-centric healthcare system. Mr Jadhav said this while addressing the BRICS CCI Healthcare Summit 2025 in New Delhi today. He highlighted that the government has developed a comprehensive Ayush ecosystem focusing on research, quality education, medicine production, and strong regulatory mechanisms.

Mr Jadhav informed that the Ministry of Ayush has signed MoUs with 25 countries to create a robust foundation for international collaboration in traditional medicine.

The Minister further emphasised that stronger intra-BRICS cooperation and harmonized frameworks for Ayush products can expand markets, reduce economic vulnerabilities, and help establish India as a global leader in health and wellness.

