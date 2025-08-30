Global outlook changed towards India from market to healthcare- CII Med Tech Summit

Staff Reporter

The 17th CII Global MedTech Summit 2025 was held in New Delhi today under the theme ‘Innovating for a Healthier Future- Make in India, Make for the World.’ The summit brought together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to discuss the future of medical technology in India.

Speaking at the event, Union Pharmaceuticals Secretary Amit Agrawal highlighted that countries worldwide now look to India not only as a market but as a leader in healthcare innovation. He urged innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors to collaborate with the government to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Mr. Agrawal also added that the country is witnessing sustained double-digit growth, driven by rising domestic demand and strong government support. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers underlines that the nation has made major steps in self-reliance, now producing advanced medical devices like MRI and CT scan machines, mammography units, ventilators, stents, dialysis machines, heart valves, and implant equipment once thought impossible to make locally. The Government is setting up three dedicated medical device parks, upgrading infrastructure, and implementing the Production Linked Incentive Scheme to support manufacturing.