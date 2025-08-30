Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

Global outlook changed towards India from market to healthcare- CII Med Tech Summit

Aug 30, 2025
Global outlook changed towards India from market to healthcare innovator- CII Med Tech Summit

Staff Reporter

The 17th CII Global MedTech Summit 2025 was held in New Delhi today under the theme ‘Innovating for a Healthier Future- Make in India, Make for the World.’ The summit brought together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to discuss the future of medical technology in India.

Speaking at the event, Union Pharmaceuticals Secretary Amit Agrawal highlighted that countries worldwide now look to India not only as a market but as a leader in healthcare innovation. He urged innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors to collaborate with the government to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Mr. Agrawal also added that the country is witnessing sustained double-digit growth, driven by rising domestic demand and strong government support. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers underlines that the nation has made major steps in self-reliance, now producing advanced medical devices like MRI and CT scan machines, mammography units, ventilators, stents, dialysis machines, heart valves, and implant equipment once thought impossible to make locally. The Government is setting up three dedicated medical device parks, upgrading infrastructure, and implementing the Production Linked Incentive Scheme to support manufacturing. 

Related Post

HEALTH

Ayurveda, Yoga Key to Patient-Centric Healthcare: AYUSH Minister at BRICS Summit

Aug 30, 2025
HEALTH

Female Genital Mutilation FGM Declining, But Not Enough; Youth Demand Action

Aug 24, 2025
HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Disability-Inclusive Health and Gender Justice: Youth Voices from South Asia

Aug 24, 2025

You missed

POLITICS

CPI(M) Slams RSS Chief’s Remarks on Kashi-Mathura, Calls for Unity Against Divisive Politics

31 August 2025 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Djokovic Battles Past Norrie to Reach U.S. Open Fourth Round

31 August 2025 1:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC identifies 100 assembly seats in WB with fake & illegal voters

30 August 2025 10:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) Remains Closed For 5th Consecutive Day

30 August 2025 10:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!