AMN/ WEB DESK

The average price of regular gas surpassed 4 US Dollars per gallon across the U.S. yesterday, for the first time since 2008. This is the second-largest jump in average national prices in a week.

The all-time high for average gas prices was seen in July 17, 2008 at 4.10 Dollars per gallon. The steep rise in prices is against the backdrop of the United States and its European allies considering to ban imports of Russian oil.