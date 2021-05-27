‘No intention to violate right of privacy’: Govt on WhatsApp’s lawsuit
Schools, colleges may open on June 13 in Bangladesh: Education Minister
President, VP, PM greet people on Buddha Jayanti
Over a million people die in China due to smoking-related diseases every year: NHC-WHO report
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 May 2021 05:59:00      انڈین آواز

Australia: Seven-day lockdown announced in Victoria

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australia’s second most populous state Victoria will enter a seven-day lockdown to counter a fast-spreading outbreak in its capital, Melbourne. The lockdown will begin at midnight on Thursday. Authorities have so far found 26 cases, and identified 150 sites where people may have been exposed to the virus.

Victoria’s acting Premier James Merlino said the outbreak involved a highly contagious strain of the virus, the B.1.617 variant. He added that the strain was spreading faster than ever recorded. Cases have been found across the state with links to a large number of venues in Melbourne. For the next seven days, Victorians will be required to stay at home except for essential work, shopping, exercise, caregiving or to get a Covid vaccine.

No gatherings are allowed and travel is restricted to within 5km of the home. Mask wearing will be mandatory. Schools will be closed except for children of essential workers. Places of worship and all non-essential venues will also be shut. Other Australian states are expected to limit movement from Victoria, with South Australia already blocking travellers from the state.

The new outbreak marks the biggest increase in community transmission of the virus since the state came out of a second wave in October 2020. That outbreak caused more than 20,000 infections and 820 deaths – about 70% of cases and most of the fatalities nationwide. The latest outbreak has been traced to an overseas traveller who tested negative while in quarantine in South Australia. Anyone arriving in Australia from abroad must also complete mandatory, 14-day quarantine.

Australia has also been slow to vaccinate its population, and the latest outbreak has prompted renewed calls for Australians to get their jab. The country’s COVID immunisation rollout has been beset with delays due to supply and logistical problems, as well as rising hesitancy to get the jab among some groups. So far, less than 10% of the population has been vaccinated.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing : India’s assured of 15 medals,Amit, Vikas and Varinder in semis

By Harpal Singh Bedi Defending champion Amit Panghal survived a scare before overpowering Kharkhuu Enkhmand ...

IOA affirms its commitment to ensure safety of Indian Contingent at Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday extended its full support to the I ...

Boxing: India assured 12 medals as Shiv Thapa, Simranjit, Sakshi move into semis at Asian Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Shiv Thapa, Sanjeet and Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur alongside two others booke ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz