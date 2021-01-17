Australia lead India by 54 runs at stumps on day three

AMN

Australia finished day three on 21 without loss in their second innings against India in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane today.

Australian openers Marcus Harris and David Warner survived six overs as the hosts ended the day with a lead of 54 runs with all 10 second innings wickets intact.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 336 in the first innings, only 33 runs behind Australia’s first innings total of 369. Debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur scored fifties on the third day. The duo added 123 runs to bring India back in the game

For India, Shardul Thakur was the top scorer with 67 runs while Washington Sundar scored valuable 62 runs. They gave the visitors a fighting chance of securing the draw India need in the fourth Test against Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood scalped five wickets. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc picked two wickets each while off-spinner Nathan Lyon, playing his 100th Test, scalped one.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first match in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne. The third Test in Sydney had ended in a draw.